CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (FRA:CWC): The Best Of Both Worlds

I’ve been keeping an eye on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (FRA:CWC) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe CWC has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-robust , dividend-paying company with a a great history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on CEWE Stiftung KGaA here.

CWC has a strong track record of performance. In the previous year, CWC delivered an impressive double-digit return of 7.6% Unsurprisingly, CWC surpassed the industry return of 5.2%, which gives us more confidence of the company’s capacity to drive earnings going forward. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 26%, CWC’s debt level is acceptable. This implies that CWC has a healthy balance between taking advantage of low cost debt funding as well as sufficient financial flexibility without succumbing to the strict terms of debt. CWC seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 1.23x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

CWC is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

Next Steps:

For CEWE Stiftung KGaA, I’ve put together three pertinent aspects you should further research:

