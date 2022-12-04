Is CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA's (ETR:CWC) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

CEWE Stiftung KGaA's (ETR:CWC) stock is up by a considerable 30% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to CEWE Stiftung KGaA's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CEWE Stiftung KGaA is:

16% = €48m ÷ €309m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.16 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of CEWE Stiftung KGaA's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, CEWE Stiftung KGaA seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 11% seen over the past five years by CEWE Stiftung KGaA.

As a next step, we compared CEWE Stiftung KGaA's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 13% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about CEWE Stiftung KGaA's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is CEWE Stiftung KGaA Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 37% (implying that the company retains 63% of its profits), it seems that CEWE Stiftung KGaA is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, CEWE Stiftung KGaA is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 34%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that CEWE Stiftung KGaA's future ROE will be 13% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that CEWE Stiftung KGaA's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

