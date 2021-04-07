CF Industries Holdings Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $45.645 per share and the market cap of $9.8 billion, CF Industries Holdings stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for CF Industries Holdings is shown in the chart below.


Because CF Industries Holdings is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 2.8% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.49% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. CF Industries Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.16, which which ranks worse than 78% of the companies in Agriculture industry. The overall financial strength of CF Industries Holdings is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of CF Industries Holdings is poor. This is the debt and cash of CF Industries Holdings over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. CF Industries Holdings has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.1 billion and earnings of $1.47 a share. Its operating margin is 14.50%, which ranks better than 75% of the companies in Agriculture industry. Overall, the profitability of CF Industries Holdings is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of CF Industries Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. CF Industries Holdings's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Agriculture industry. CF Industries Holdings's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 16.2%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in Agriculture industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, CF Industries Holdings's return on invested capital is 4.95, and its cost of capital is 7.65. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of CF Industries Holdings is shown below:

In short, CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 66% of the companies in Agriculture industry. To learn more about CF Industries Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

