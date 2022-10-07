CF man arrested for ninth drunken-driving offense

Oct. 7—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for his ninth drunken-driving offense, about three years after he was released from prison for his eighth OWI conviction.

Jacky J. File, 53, 509 N. High St., appeared for a bond hearing Wednesday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of OWI-9th offense, operating after revocation, failure to install an ignition interlock device and bail jumping. Court records show File has already been charged twice this year with operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

Judge James Isaacson ordered File be held on a $1,000 cash bond. Isaacson set a return court date for Nov. 8. No police report was immediately available on the incident.

File was convicted of his eighth drunk-driving offense on Jan. 8, 2018, and was ordered to serve three years in prison and five years of extended supervision, with 163 days credit for time already served. However, Department of Corrections online records show File was released early from prison onto extended supervision on Aug. 21, 2019.

File was arrested for his eighth drunken-driving offense on July 29, 2017.

"A day doesn't go by that I don't feel sorry, shame and embarrassment for myself, and my family and friends," File told Judge Steve Gibbs at his 2018 sentencing hearing. "I do understand prison time is required for my offense."

File said he would seek treatment to help him with his drinking problem.

Online court records show that File was convicted of his seventh drunken driving offense on April 1, 2015, and was ordered to serve three years in prison, but he was given sentence credit for time already served. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said File was released from prison in December 2016.