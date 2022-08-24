CF man arrested for sixth drunk-driving offense

Aug. 23—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for his sixth drunk-driving offense.

Robert W. Loomis, 55, 13160 36th Ave., appeared for a bond hearing Tuesday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of OWI-6 and possessing drug paraphernalia. Judge James Isaacson ordered Loomis be held on a $750 cash bond.

Loomis will return to court Sept. 27. A police report was not immediately available Tuesday. Court records show Loomis was convicted of negligent handling of a weapon in 2015, and battery in 2004 and 2006.