CF man who attempted kidnapping charged, appears in court

Jul. 27—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of attempting to kidnap young females Friday afternoon is being held on a $15,000 cash bond.

Cory G. Gudmanson, 35, 101 E. Vine St., has been charged with false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct in Chippewa County Court. Judge Steve Gibbs set the cash bond, with a requirement that if he posts the money, he cannot have any contact with the victims or their residences.

During a hearing Tuesday afternoon, Gudmanson was informed he does not qualify for a public defender. Gibbs set a future hearing for Aug. 3.

Three separate women reported issues Friday morning where Gudmanson approached them in a strange manner.

According to the criminal complaint, Gudmanson walked up to a young woman's car at the Kwik Trip on East Grand Avenue. She told an officer that an unknown male, later identified as Gudmanson, had followed her and attempted to open her car door.

"She was able to slam the door shut and began yelling and screaming," the complaint states. "(She) stated the male then got back to his car and left the area."

Another woman told police she was "almost abducted" by Gudmanson outside her home on the city's East Hill. That woman's father was able to remove the paper Wisconsin temporary plate from the vehicle; officers ran a check on the vehicle, and it was registered to Gudmanson.

Another woman also said that Gudmanson put his vehicle in reverse, intentionally striking her leg, causing her pain.

Eau Claire police located the vehicle in their city and apprehended Gudmanson, who was taken into custody without incident and placed in the Chippewa County Jail.

Online court records show that Gudmanson was convicted of stalking in Chippewa County Court and Eau Claire County Court in 2012. The criminal complaint states that Gudmanson stalked a woman in Cadott between October and December 2011. The woman told authorities that Gudmanson had followed her from Eau Claire back to her residence in Cadott.

He pleaded guilty but not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and was placed in the Mendota Mental Health Institute near Madison. Court records show that Gudmanson was granted release from Mendota in May 2015.

Gudmanson also was jailed in 2015 for drug possession.