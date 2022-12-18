CF man can avoid criminal conviction for sexually assaulting woman he met on dating app

Dec. 17—EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction for sexually assaulting an Eau Claire woman two days after they met through a dating app.

Ronald J. Hale Jr., 21, 13768 Highway 124, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of third-degree sexual assault.

As part of an 18-month deferred agreement with prosecutors, the sexual assault charge will be dismissed if Hale pays a $300 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 120 hours of community service, pays $1,058 in restitution, has no contact with woman or her family, maintains absolute sobriety, and undergoes sex offender and drug and alcohol assessments.