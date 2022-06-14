CF man avoids jail time for sex with girl who took Uber across the state to meet him

Jun. 14—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 22-year-old Chippewa Falls man who had sex with a 15-year-old girl who took an Uber from Appleton in March to meet him will serve no additional jail time after being convicted Monday.

Jeviel R. Shaw, 18 Bay St., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to one count of third-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault as part of a plea agreement. He was initially charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child. He had entered a not guilty plea at a May hearing.

Shaw had been incarcerated for the past 94 days on a $15,000 cash bond. Judge Ben Lane ordered no additional jail time. Lane accepted the plea on the fourth-degree sexual assault and found Shaw guilty, while he withheld acceptance on the third-degree charge, and instead placed Shaw on probation for one year. If Shaw violates terms of his probation, he will get jail credit for the 94 days already served.

According to the criminal complaint, the 15-year-old girl told authorities that Shaw had paid for an Uber rideshare to take her and a friend from Appleton to Chippewa Falls. She said Shaw was aware she was only 15, but they had sexual intercourse when she got to Chippewa Falls.

Lane ordered Shaw to have no contact with either girl, and he cannot have any non-incidental contact with any female minors outside of his family. He also must pay $443 in court costs. Shaw was then released on a signature bond. Lane ordered that Shaw's phone, which was seized when he was arrested, be returned to him.

Shaw had no prior criminal record.