CF man charged with 8th drunk-driving offense

Sep. 7—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with his eighth drunk-driving offense after a traffic stop in August.

Randy G. Meistad, 53, 110 Sunshine Circle, was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-8, and also cited for driving left of center. He is being held in the Chippewa County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa County deputy made a traffic stop at 6:20 p.m. Aug. 28 along northbound U.S. 53, near the 50th Avenue overpass, after observing Meistad driving below the speed limit and veering into the other lane of traffic and correcting. While talking to Meistad, the officer observed signs of impairment, and Meistad failed field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test showed he had a .241 blood alcohol level, which is three times the legal limit.

Meistad was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw, then brought to the jail.

At a court hearing Tuesday afternoon, Meistad's attorney waived reading of the criminal complaint, and Judge Ben Lane set a return court date for Oct. 18.

If Meistad is able to post the cash bond, he cannot consume alcohol or enter taverns, and he must take daily preliminary breath tests at the Chippewa County Jail, and comply with all pre-trial monitoring condidtions.

Online records show Meistad was convicted of his seventh drunk-driving offense in Chippewa County Court in 2013. He was ordered to serve one year in jail and complete 300 hours of community service for that offense.