CF man charged with domestic abuse

May 20—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who previously served a prison sentence on a battery conviction has been charged with strangulation and suffocation of his ex-girlfriend stemming from an incident in April.

Richard M. Kolstad, 36, 1221 Wheaton St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with strangulation and suffocation-domestic abuse and felony intimidation of a victim-domestic abuse. He will return to court Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred at 2:15 a.m. April 14. A woman told police that she and Kolstad had dated and were no longer together; they do have a child. She came home and Kolstad was on her couch. When she told him to leave, he attacked her, and wrapped his hands around her throat. When she started to scream for help, he covered her mouth and told her he would kill her. The officer could observe the red hand marks on her neck.

Court records show Kolstad was sentenced to four years in prison and six years of extended supervision in Eau Claire County Court in 2011 for battery, false imprisonment and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. In 2003, he was convicted of first-degree reckless endangerment and fleeing or eluding an officer in Chippewa County Court. He was given an imposed-and-stayed three year prison sentence in that case.

Kolstad also was convicted of possessing cocaine in 2006 and served a four-month jail sentence.