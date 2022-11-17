CF man charged with fifth drunk-driving offense

Nov. 17—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with his fifth drunk-driving offense.

Mark R. Gannon, 58, 804 Dutchman Drive, was charged Wednesday in Chippewa County Court. At his bond hearing last month, Judge James Isaacson released him on a signature bond and set a return court date for Dec. 20.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer made a routine traffic stop at 4:36 a.m. Oct. 3. Gannon showed signs of intoxication and failed several field sobriety tests, and was arrested. A blood draw was later taken.

Court records show Gannon was convicted of his fourth drunk-driving offense in July 2018.