CF man charged for fifth OWI

Apr. 3—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who drove his car into a ditch in February has now been charged with his fifth drunken-driving offense.

Andrew L. McKinley, 29, 453 Woodridge Ct., was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-5. Judge Steve Gibbs released him on a signature bond and McKinley will return to court April 11. He must take daily preliminary breath tests and he cannot possess or consume alcohol.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa County deputy was called to the scene of a car in the ditch in the town of Tilden, at Highway Q and 115th Ave., on Feb. 25. McKinley was still in the vehicle and said he was waiting for a tow truck to arrive. He admitted he drove the vehicle into the ditch. McKinley's speech was slow and slurred, and the officer observed signs of intoxication. When he asked McKinley if he had been drinking, McKinley responded, "too much." He added he was drinking "a lot of vodka."

McKinley failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested. A preliminary breath test showed a .126 blood-alcohol level. McKinley was taken to a nearby hospital for a blood draw, then to the Chippewa County Jail.

McKinley was previously convicted of his fourth drunk-driving offense in 2017 in Eau Claire County Court, records show.