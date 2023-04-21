CF man charged for hit-and-run, meth, OWI-4

Apr. 20—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of striking another vehicle and fleeing the scene has now been charged with hit-and-run, operating while intoxicated-fourth offense, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, and operatig after revocation.

John R. Kolstad, 32, 20204 75th Ave., was charged in Chippewa County Court on Thursday. Kolstad previously posted a $2,000 cash bond and will return to court May 23.

According to the criminal complaint, a person called the dispatch center on March 2 and said he had been struck from behind by another car, which left the scene. The victim followed the car that had struck him and gave the license plate information to the dispatch center, which showed the car belonged to Kolstad.

Officers went to Kolstad's home in the town of Lafayette; Kolstad was already out of the vehicle but the car was still running and in gear. When the officer asked about what happened, Kolstad responded, "I was driving like a maniac." While talking to Kolstad, the officer observed signs of impairment, and recognized signs that Kolstad had likely used meth. The officer obtained permission to search Kolstad's vehicle, where the officer located a pipe in the front passenger seat that he identified as being used for meth. The officer also found .4 ounces of meth. Kolstad was arrested and taken to an area hospital for a blood draw, then taken to the Chippewa County Jail.