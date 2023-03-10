CF man charged with OWI-7

Mar. 9—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with his seventh drunk-driving offense after an arrest on Feb. 1.

Kevin D. Bischoff, 42, 515 N. Grove St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-7th offense and bail jumping. Judge James Isaacson set a $1,500 cash bond, which Bischoff posted. Bischoff will return to court March 21. As terms of his release, he cannot consume alcohol or enter taverns. Bischoff also was cited for operating while suspended.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer was on patrol at 10:31 a.m. on Feb. 1 when he saw a vehicle driven by Bischoff, and a check of his registration showed his license was suspended. The vehicle also had a defective brake lamp. While talking to Bischoff, the officer observed signs of intoxication, and Bischoff admitted he had been consuming alcohol that day.

Bischoff failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. During the arrest, Bischoff began swearing at the officer. Bischoff was brought to an area hospital for a blood draw.

At the jail, Bischoff had a preliminary breath test of .203, more than twice the legal limit.

Online court records show Bischoff was convicted of his fifth and sixth drunk-driving offenses in 2014. In 2017, he was convicted in Chippewa County Court of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, but a charge operating with an elevated blood-alcohol level-7th offense was read-in and dismissed. He was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision, but that was imposed-and-stayed. Instead, he served a six-month jail sentence. In that case, he had a .220 blood-alcohol level.

Bischoff was later charged with bail jumping after he tested for a .09 blood-alcohol level on Feb. 7 and a .209 blood-alcohol level at the jail on Feb. 25. As required by terms of his release from jail, he was not allowed to consume alcohol.