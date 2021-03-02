CF man charged with possessing child pornography

Chris Vetter, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·1 min read

Mar. 1—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with five counts of possessing child pornography after police raided his home and seized his computer, which contained multiple files of sexual imagery.

Brian M. Hanson, 37, was charged Monday in Chippewa County Court. He was arrested Jan. 19 and was released the following day on a signature bond. He will return to court today.

According to the criminal complaint, agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Justice, along with officers from the Chippewa Falls Police Department, obtained a search warrant to enter a home at 325 W. Willow St. Officers seized Hanson's computer, which had 78 files of suspected child pornography.

The criminal complaint states in detail five videos located on the computer where underage girls performed sex acts, including intercourse, with adult males.

Hanson's address is currently not available; the home on West Willow Street belongs to his girlfriend.

