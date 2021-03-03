CF man charged with sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

Chris Vetter, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·1 min read

Mar. 3—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 56-year-old Chippewa Falls man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at his home.

Steven A. Tavernier, 320 Edward St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with five counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl was interviewed by a child advocacy official on Jan. 6. The girl described how Tavernier sexually touched her and had sexual intercourse with her.

The girl lived at the home for about 18 months, until July 2020.

Tavernier appeared in court Jan. 19 and was released on a signature bond. Tavernier was convicted March 11, 2020, of disorderly conduct-domestic abuse and was placed on one year of probation, so this incident is a violation of his probation.

