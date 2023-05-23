CF man convicted in catalytic converter thefts

May 22—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused in a rash of catalytic converter thefts in the city over the winter has now been convicted.

Brandon S. Gee, 33, 435 State Ave., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to theft of movable property, criminal damage to property and bail jumping. Gee was charged with a total of 31 counts; the other 28 counts were read-in and dismissed.

Judge Ben Lane ordered a pre-sentence investigation be completed and it is due by June 30. Lane also set a return court date for July 24. Restitution is still being totaled and will be presented at sentencing.

According to a press release from Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm in February, Gee was suspected of committing at least 15 thefts of catalytic converters in the past year.

The criminal complaint states the thefts typically happened on the city's East Hill and were removed at night.

However, one theft on Feb. 7, Gee left a hat behind, under a car where the catalytic converter had been removed.

The officer reviewed video surveillance footage from the area, which showed Gee in the area.

When the officer interviewed Gee, he admitted taking the catalytic converter where his hat had been located. He then admitted to other thefts of catalytic converters on the East Hill.

Several people wrote victim witness statements, describing the hardship they felt after the catalytic converter was removed from their vehicles.

Gee was already out on bond for thefts of catalytic converters in Eau Claire County.

Court records show Gee was convicted of retail theft in Chippewa County Court in 2021.

Kelm praised officer James Harper for cracking the case, along with assistance from other officers and the community.

"It was simply good police work, following up on leads and working the case," Kelm wrote. "These investigations are still ongoing and additional charges or additional suspects may be identified in the future — in Chippewa Falls or other jurisdictions."