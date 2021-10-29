CF man convicted of jail fight, incident with young girl

Oct. 29—EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man will be sentenced Dec. 15 for his role in a fight in the Eau Claire County Jail and for a 2020 incident involving an 11-year-old girl.

Adam M. Miller, 31, 5 Madison St., pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of assault by prisoners, intimidation of a victim and bail jumping.

Miller also pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. He was originally charged with a felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13.

Judge Emily Long ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections.

Miller faces up to nine years in prison.

In the jail fight case, co-defendant Trenton J. Wik, 33, of Altoona, returns to court April 28.

According to the criminal complaint in the jail fight case:

Jailers discovered that Miller and Wik were engaged in a fight at 3:30 p.m. on June 1 in the program room of the special needs housing unit.

The incident was captured on the jail's camera.

Miller and Wik were sitting around a table playing cards with two other inmates when Wik pushed the table toward Miller and abruptly stood up.

Wik appeared to be animated and yelling at Miller as Wik moved toward him.

Wik walked toward Miller and punched him in the head.

Wik and Miller grappled with each other until Wik forced Miller into a wall.

Miller attempted to hold Wik's arms and legs as Wik repeatedly attempted to punch Miller in the head and body.

Miller broke free for a moment and threw several punches at Wik. But Wik grabbed hold of Miller again and continued to repeatedly punch him.

Wik shoved Miller, which caused the back of Miller's head to strike the wall.

Miller slid to the floor and appeared to be unconscious for several seconds.

Miller came to and then appeared to be yelling at Wik. Miller thrust his head forward and appeared to spit at Wik.

Miller then threw a chair toward Wik. Jailers then opened the door and removed Wik from the room.

Miller told authorities the next day that Wik got mad at him for losing the card game. Miller had bruising and swelling on his forehead, temples and upper lip. He also had a chipped tooth.

Miller was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where he was treated for a severe concussion and an injured nerve in his back.

Wik told authorities on June 4 that Miller was calling him names and being disrespectful.

Wik admitted to punching Miller several times but did not remember pushing him into a wall.

Wik said he got blood spatter on his jail uniform when Miller spit toward him.

According to the criminal complaint involving the incident with the 11-year-old girl:

The girl told police she woke up one day in April 2020 to find Miller inappropriately touching her.

Miller denied having sexual contact with the girl.