CF man enters plea during trial to child sexual assault

Chris Vetter, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
Aug. 16—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A child sexual assault trial abruptly ended Friday in Chippewa County Court when the defendant entered a plea.

Daniel L. Brunner, 50, 648 Chippewa St., entered an Alford Plea to third-degree sexual assault, which means he maintains his innocence but acknowledges the jury has reasonable evidence to convict him. The maximum penalty for third-degree sexual assault is five years in prison.

Judge James Isaacson ordered a pre-sentence investigation, and he set sentencing for Nov. 15. Brunner must report to jail by Oct. 1.

Brunner had been charged with five counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child. Those charges have now been read-in and dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint, the assaults occurred between January 2012 and December 2016 in the town of Estella, near Cornell. The girl, who is now 20, told authorities that Brunner and his friends sexually assaulted her multiple times. She said that three of Brunner's friends touched her in a sexual manner.

The trial began Thursday, and the victim began her testimony that afternoon before the trial adjourned for the day. Brunner entered his plea Friday morning before the case resumed.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said the victim was believable.

"What made the difference is the victim did testify," Newell said. "She told (the jury) the multiple years of abuse. It made the defendant realize he needed to enter a plea."

Newell was happy to have the matter resolved.

"I always believe if you can get a conviction (through a plea agreement), it's better than an all-or-nothing outcome," Newell said.

A different girl with learning disabilities —who is now 22 — also accused Brunner of sexually assaulting her in the same timeframe. However, that case was dismissed mid-trial in 2019 when the girl opted not to testify. That girl is described in court documents as having the "functions at the level of a nine-year-old."

Brunner also was recently charged with failure to maintain a sex offender registry.

