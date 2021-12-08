CF man gets jail for two pursuits with police

Dec. 8—EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man will spend 70 days in jail for leading authorities on two separate vehicle pursuits within a four-month period.

The first pursuit culminated with a crash, police said.

Daquan D. Diamond, 24, 3934 139th St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of attempting to elude an officer, a felony count of bail jumping and an unrelated misdemeanor count of second-offense operating under the influence.

Judge Jon Theisen placed Diamond on two years of probation, fined him $2,933 and revoked his driver's license for one year.

As conditions of probation, Diamond cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users and must undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint in the first case:

An Eau Claire police officer was observing traffic July 2 on Birch Street when he saw Diamond, wearing a black t-shirt, driving a black Ford Fusion.

The officer knew Diamond from previous encounters.

After verifying that Diamond's driver's license was currently revoked, the officer turned on his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop at Western Avenue and Redwood Drive.

Diamond accelerated away from the officer's squad car at speeds of around 80 mph.

Because of the danger to the community, the officer terminated his pursuit of Diamond.

A short time later, the same police officer responded to a two-vehicle crash in Chippewa County involving Diamond's Ford Fusion.

Diamond was still wearing the same black t-shirt.

During a search of Diamond's vehicle, authorities found a plastic bag containing white residue, which later field-tested positive for cocaine.

After a records check, authorities determined Diamond's driving status was revoked for a prior drunken driving-related incident.

According to the criminal complaint in the second case:

An Eau Claire police officer on patrol Nov. 9 spotted a red Pontiac G6 that was associated with a man who had a warrant for his arrest.

The officer followed the car north on Hastings Way and turned on his squad car lights to do a traffic stop. However, the vehicle turned onto Birch Street and accelerated. When the fleeing car drove at high speeds through the parking lot of Tobacco Outlet and continued onto a residential street, the officer ended his pursuit due to safety concerns for other vehicles in the area.

However, the officer followed the vehicle at a distance, tracking it to a parking lot in Lake Hallie. The vehicle was empty, but still running. Lake Hallie police officers told the Eau Claire officer that the fleeing suspects may have gone inside a known drug house nearby on 114th Street.

Eventually, Diamond and a second man came out of the house while officers were nearby, waiting to arrest them.

Diamond was identified by police as the driver of the fleeing vehicle.