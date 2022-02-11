CF man gets probation for assault, standoff with authorities

Feb. 11—EAU CLAIRE — A former town of Seymour man will spend three years on probation for assaulting a woman and holding authorities at bay for several hours in April 2020 at a town of Seymour residence.

Rusty A. Ray, 32, now of 658 S. Main St., Chippewa Falls, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of substantial battery, a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer, and unrelated charges of intimidation of a witness, obstructing an officer and operating after revocation.

As conditions of probation, Judge John Manydeeds ordered Ray not to have contact with the woman or possess any weapons.

Ray must also maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an anger management assessment, alcohol and drug assessment, and any other recommended programming or treatment.

Ray was also fined $1,680.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire County sheriff's deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at 1:50 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at a residence on 75th Avenue in the town of Seymour.

Deputies arrived and spoke to the woman in her father's residence. The woman had a laceration across the left side of her forehead and dried blood covering a large part of her face.

She had fresh rashes and mud on her arm. The woman was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

The woman said Ray was heavily intoxicated and normally gets violent when he drinks.

He passed out in his father's house. After he awoke, she and Ray went to the nearby camper where they lived together.

Ray then screamed at the woman and tried to start a fight with her.

The woman tried to grab her 1-year-old son, but Ray grabbed the child and pushed the woman against a TV.

Ray then shoved the woman, twisted her and threw her head first out the camper door, causing the laceration on her forehead and the abrasions on her arm.

She said she felt intense pain in her left ribs and could not stand up.

The woman said she screamed for help and started crawling toward Ray's father's house.

Ray's father called 911.

The woman told authorities Ray has guns inside the camper and will use them to fight.

Ray did not comply with commands to exit the trailer and did not respond to the phone or messages sent to him by his father.

Deputies continued to try to make contact with Ray for several hours. They used squad sirens, air horns and a public address system without success.

Deputies heard movement around the camper, a baby crying at times and a dog barking.

A SWAT team was deployed. With the use of a robot, SWAT team members were able to see Ray and the baby lying in bed under a blanket. They appeared to be asleep.

An entry plan was made and Ray and the baby were safely secured by authorities. An unloaded shotgun was on the bed next to where Ray was laying.

At the time of his arrest, Ray was free on signature bonds for two ongoing criminal cases in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties. Conditions of the bonds included committing no new crimes and not drinking alcohol.