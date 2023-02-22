CF man headed to prison for OWI-9

Feb. 21—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man will serve a 3 1/2-year prison sentence after being convicted of his ninth offense of operating under the influence.

Jacky J. File, 54, 509 N. High St., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to OWI-9th offense. Judge James Isaacson ordered the prison sentence, along with 5 1/2 years of extended supervision. During that period, File must maintain absolute sobriety, must take a drug and alcohol treatment course, and his driver's license was permanently revoked. File was given credit for 123 days already served.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls police officer observed File's vehicle on Oct. 4, 2022, driving through downtown with a loud exhaust and a defective brake light. The officer ran the vehicle's registration information, and it showed that File had a suspended license. When the officer stopped File, the officer observed signs that File was under the influence of drug use, as File had rapid speech patterns and uncontrollable hand gestures. File later admitted he had used marijuana and consumed Trazodone, a prescription medication. A blood draw showed no alcohol in his system. He has been held in the jail on a $1,000 cash bond since his arrest.

Other charges of tampering with an ignition interlock device, operating while revoked and bail jumping were read-in and dismissed. File must pay a total of $574.40 in fines and a $36 blood draw fee.

Court records show File has already been charged twice in 2022 with operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

File was convicted of his eighth drunk-driving offense on Jan. 8, 2018, and was ordered to serve three years in prison and five years of extended supervision, with 163 days credit for time already served. However, Department of Corrections online records show File was released early from prison onto extended supervision on Aug. 21, 2019.

File was arrested for his eighth drunken-driving offense on July 29, 2017.

"A day doesn't go by that I don't feel sorry, shame and embarrassment for myself, and my family and friends," File told Judge Steve Gibbs at his 2018 sentencing hearing. "I do understand prison time is required for my offense."

File said he would seek treatment to help him with his drinking problem.

Online court records show that File was convicted of his seventh drunken driving offense on April 1, 2015, and was ordered to serve three years in prison, but he was given sentence credit for time already served. File was released from prison in December 2016.