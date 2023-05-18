CF man jailed after confrontation with law enforcement

May 17—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man accused of making threatening comments to law enforcement is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

Kevin M. Oshea, 39, 5684 183rd St., appeared in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of aggravated battery, threats to law enforcement, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, and felony bail jumping.

Court commissioner Kari Hoel set the $5,000 cash bond, with an order Oshea cannot have any contact with the victims except in their official capacity. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation.

Oshea will return to court June 14. He is already charged with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct stemming from an arrest April 27. Those cases will also be heard at the June 14 hearing.

Online court records shows Oshea was charged in La Crosse County Court in March with felony-level bail jumping. He was charged last August in that court with battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.

In 2010, Oshea was convicted in Chippewa County Court of possession of meth, stalking, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon. In that case, he drove to his ex-girlfriend's house, smashed in the windows to her vehicle and broke into her residence. Oshea admitted to both the damage and the break-in. He was sentenced to serve one year in jail and three years of probation.

Oshea also was convicted in Eau Claire County Court in 2003 of possession of amphetamines with the intent to deliver, and he served a one-year jail sentence on that conviction as well.