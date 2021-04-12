CF man placed on probation for high-speed chase, assault

Apr. 12—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been placed on four years of probation after he made suicidal comments, assaulted a woman and led police on a chase in April 2020.

Joseph M. Teske, 33. 332 W. Cedar St., was convicted Friday in Chippewa County Court of battery or threat to an officer, battery-disorderly conduct, and fleeing or eluding an officer.

Judge James Isaacson ordered a six-month jail sentence, but that is imposed-and-stayed, meaning Teske will only have to serve the jail time if his probation is revoked. Along with the four years of probation, Isaacson ordered Teske to pay $768 in restitution. Teske cannot consume alcohol or enter taverns, and he must comply with a mental health treatment class.

According to a Chippewa Falls Police Department press release, Teske sent a text message to the mother of his children with a suicidal threat on April 29, 2020. When police attempted to contact him, he hung up the phone.

At 1:29 a.m. April 30, officers were sent to a home on Bridgewater Avenue for a report of a domestic disturbance, where Teske is accused of pulling a woman to the ground and kicking her.

Officers reached Teske on his phone, but he refused to meet with them. Teske made a threat to harm officers and said eh would shoot at squad cars and officers. He also said officers would need gas masks to enter his residence.

Officers later were informed Teske's vehicle was parked outsiide the police department. He drove off at a high rate of speed, crossing the centerline and directly at an officer's marked squad car. A pursuit began but was halted for safety reasons. Teske later drove at an unmarked Chippewa County Sheriff deputy's squad car. Police again reached him on his phone, where he made more comments about being suicidal, as well as intoxicated. He was again located at 6:30 a.m. but was able to flee from officers, and the pursuit was again terminated.

Teske returned to his residence. The Eau Claire Regional SWAT team responded to the scene, where Teske was eventually arrested and taken to the Chippewa County jail.