CF man sentenced to 5 years prison for child sexual assault

Nov. 15—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man will serve a five-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a child.

Daniel L. Brunner, 50, 648 Chippewa St., entered an Alford Plea to third-degree sexual assault during his trial in August in Chippewa County Court. An Alford Plea means he maintains his innocence but acknowledges the jury has reasonable evidence to convict him.

On Monday, Judge James Isaacson ordered the prison sentence — the maximum length for that conviction — along with five years of extended supervision. Brunner cannot have any contact with the victim and must register as a sex offender. He must pay a $518 fine and submit a DNA sample. Brunner was given credit for 46 days already served.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said he believes the totality of the circumstances warranced his request for the maximum sentence.

"This was due to the repeat nature of the sexual assaults," Newell said. "I was pleased the court went along with my sentencing request, and held the defendant accountable, by sentencing (him) to the maximum period of incarceration allowed by the law."

Brunner had been charged with five counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child. Those charges have now been read-in and dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint, the assaults occurred between January 2012 and December 2016 in the town of Estella, near Cornell. The girl, who is now 20, told authorities that Brunner and his friends sexually assaulted her multiple times. She said that three of Brunner's friends touched her in a sexual manner.

The jury heard the girl testify during the first day of the trial in August; Brunner entered his plea prior to the start of the second day of testimony.

A different girl with learning disabilities —who is now 22 — also previously accused Brunner of sexually assaulting her in the same timeframe. However, that case was dismissed mid-trial in 2019 when the girl opted not to testify. That girl is described in court documents as having the "functions at the level of a nine-year-old."