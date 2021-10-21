CF man sentenced for altercation involving metal pipe

Oct. 21—EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man accused by authorities of striking another man in the head with a metal pipe during an altercation at an Eau Claire residence will spend five days in jail.

Thomas J. Keppert, 57, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

A felony count of substantial battery was dismissed but considered by Judge Michael Schumacher at sentencing.

Schumacher also fined Keppert $443.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer met with the victim at 1:20 a.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Agnes Street and Sherwin Avenue regarding the assault on Altoona Avenue. The man said he had been staying at the Altoona Avenue residence with his friend.

Keppert was also at the residence and had been using the man's mobile hot spot on his cellphone. The man said he turned off this hot spot, which disconnected Keppert from the internet.

Keppert got upset and began to yell at the man. The two began to argue and Keppert grabbed a two-foot metal pipe and struck the man over the head.

The man said he never lost consciousness or fell to the ground. He then left the residence and walked to this intersection to call police. He initially declined medical attention, but changed his mind about two hours later when he began to feel lightheaded.

The officer drove the man to the emergency department at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. A doctor told the officer the man had a laceration that would take one or two staples to close. The man was also assessed for a possible concussion.

Keppert contacted police six days later to provide his version of events. He denied that any argument or altercation took place.

Keppert said the man often loses his balance and he assumed he fell and injured himself.