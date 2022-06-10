CF man sentenced to eight years prison after sexual assault conviction

Jun. 10—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who strangled his girlfriend, then forced her to have sex with him in January 2018, was sentenced Thursday to serve eight years in prison.

Steven M. Bowe, 41, 912 Pearl St., was found guilty in September of second-degree sexual assault, strangulation or suffocation, and false imprisonment. A Chippewa County jury found him guilty after deliberating about 90 minutes, and he was taken into custody at that time.

Judge Ben Lane said confinement was necessary to protect the public.

"It is a serious offense that had a significant effect on the victim," Lane said.

Lane also placed Bowe on extended supervision for eight years, and he ordered a sex offender evaluation and an anger management course be completed. He also is barred from consuming alcohol or entering taverns while on extended supervision. Bowe will get 262 days of credit for jail time already served.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell requested 10 years in prison and eight years of extended supervision, and he must be a lifetime registrant on the state's sexual offender database. Newell argued that Bowe is a great risk to the community.

"The fact of the matter is he's in complete denial in his role in this," Newell said to Lane.

"He wants to try to push the blame onto the victim in this matter. I think this is aggravated significantly by what all went on, with the sexual assault, and after that. Everything points to him being a greater risk."

Newell said that Bowe does have some learning difficulties, and he has shown a lack of empathy.

"It is very troubling that he doesn't understand the magnitude of his actions, and he's unremorseful for it," Newell said.

Defense attorney Ryan Raymond disagreed with Newell's assertion that Bowe lacks empathy. He sought two years in prison with five to eight years of extended supervision.

"This was not a sexual assault of a stranger," Raymond said. "This is a case where these two were in a romantic relationship for four years."

The victim didn't attend the sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told Chippewa Falls police on Jan. 20, 2018, that she had been riding in a vehicle with Bowe, and they got into an argument. She took her seatbelt off, deciding to hop out of the car whenever it stopped. However, Bowe grabbed the seatbelt and wrapped it around her throat and choked her. She said she couldn't breathe. The officer observed red marks on her neck.

The woman said when they got back to their home, he forced her to have sexual intercourse with him against her will.

The next morning, she got up and informed Bowe she was leaving him. Bowe stood in front of the door and refused to let her leave. She got to her car, but he blocked that as well. He climbed on the hood and struck it. The officer also observed smear marks on the vehicle that fit with the woman's description of the events.

Bowe was arrested at the time and released on a signature bond; he has been free on bond since. He was determined to be not competent in January 2019, causing the delay in the case. A restraining order also was filed against him in 2019, citing domestic abuse.

Bowe was charged in 2001 with disorderly conduct, substantial battery and second-degree sexual assault of a child. Those charges were later dismissed.