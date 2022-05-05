CF man sentenced to prison for drugs, thefts

May 5—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls man has been sentenced to three years in prison after he was convicted of a variety of crimes last year that occurred across Chippewa County.

Justin J. Krause, 38, 1725 113th St., pleaded no contest in January to theft of movable property, bail jumping, retail theft, misappropriate an ID, fraud against a financial institution, and possession of meth. Those convictions stem from multiple, separate arrests across 2020 and 2021, court records show.

At the sentencing Tuesday, Judge James Isaacson ordered the three-year prison sentence, along with three years of extended supervision. Krause was given credit for 13 days already served. Krause must pay $7,085 in court costs and fines, and while on extended supervision, he cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs, or enter taverns.

Accoridng to one criminal complaint, an officer made a traffic stop on July 15, 2020 in the town of Lafayette. The officer learned Krause's driver's license was revoked. When the officer asked if there were drugs in the vehicle, "Krause began to sweat profusely and no longer finished any sentences."

When officers searched the vehicle, they discovered a gem pack that later tested positive for two grams of methamphetamine, money inside the center console, and two scales.

In a separate matter, police were contacted Feb. 10, 2021 of a report of fraud from the L.E. Phillips Career Development Center. Withdrawals had occurred from a resident's bank account on three separate occasions; police later tied the theft back to Krause.

In a different case, police arrested Krause on March 7, 2021, after he was observed stealing merchandise from the Lake Hallie Walmart.

Krause also was arrested April 26, 2021, in Chippewa Falls after a woman reported to police that more than $900 had been fraudulently taken from her account. Krause, who knows the victim's husband, admitted he had taken the debit card and used it.