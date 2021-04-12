CF man sentenced to prison for high-speed chase

Apr. 11—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls man will serve 2 1/2 years in prison after he was convicted Friday of leading police on a pair of high-speed chases last year, one on June 15, and another on Nov. 8.

Andrew R. Premo, 31, 12610 21st. Ave., pleaded no contest Thursday in Chippewa County Court to fleeing or eluding an officer in both cases. Premo, who is already incarcerated in Dodge Correctional Facility, appeared via video for the hearing.

Judge Ben Lane ordered the prison sentence, along with two years of extended supervision. The sentence is concurrent to any other ongoing prison sentences; Premo was given credit for 129 days already served. He must pay $1,046 in court costs and fines, and he cannot drive without a license. He cannot have any contact with a victim or a rental car agency.

According to police reports and the criminal complaint, officers from Chippewa Falls, Lake Hallie, Altoona, Eau Claire and the Wisconsin State Patrol were involved in the pursuit, which began at 11:09 p.m. Nov. 8, when a Chippewa Falls officer saw the vehicle drive off the road and hit property near the intersection of Woodward and South avenues.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but Premo accelerated and led law enforcement on a chase through multiple jurisdictions.

During the pursuit, tire deflation devices were used and successfully popped all four tires on the fleeing car. However, Premo's vehicle continued driving and led the chase into the north side of Eau Claire.

The pursuit continued toward downtown Eau Claire with Premo losing control of the vehicle and crashing it on the Madison Street bridge. Premo kept stepping on the gas pedal of the disabled car, which caused it to catch fire. The vehicle fire was reported at about 11:36 p.m., according to a call log for the Eau Claire Fire Department.

Premo then got out of the car, but refused officers' commands to surrender peacefully. Police used a non-lethal projectile to subdue him and take him into custody. He was checked out at an area hospital before he was taken to jail. There were no passengers in the car, and no bystanders or officers were hurt in the pursuit.

Premo had an active arrest warrant and was on probation for prior convictions. The vehicle used in the chase was not registered to him but to another person who also is on parole.

Premo was convicted of theft in Dunn County Court in 2020 and was initially placed on probation. However, because of these high-speed chases, he was ordered Feb. 22 to serve one year in jail.