CF man sentenced to six months jail for three sexual assaults

Mar. 5—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who sexually assaulted three teenage girls in 2018 was ordered Thursday to serve six months in jail, along with three years of probation.

Reece L. Swan, 20, 305 Court St., pleaded no contest in November in Chippewa County Court to three separate counts of third-degree sexual assault. Swan was originally charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault by use of force, four counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, and bail jumping. The maximum penalty for third-degree sexual assault is five years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaints, a 13-year-old girl told police Swan sexually assaulted her on June 20, 2018, on a trail near the Xcel Energy Dam on the north side of the Chippewa River. A 14-year-old girl told police Swan forced her to have intercourse with him Nov. 18, 2018, in a garage. A 16-year-old girl told authorities Swan forced her to have sex with him Dec. 17, 2018.

At Thursday's hearing, Judge James Isaacson said that Swan has an extensive criminal history, including some incidents as a juvenile.

"You have some history of undesirable behavior," Isaacson said.

A psychological profile determined that Swan is a low risk to reoffend, but if he does reoffend, it is likely to be violent in nature, Isaacson added. He warned Swan that if he violates terms of his probation, he faces 30 years of imprisonment.

Swan, who was taken into custody in February, is not receiving credit for 32 days already served. He was returned to the jail immediately after the hearing.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell sought a one-year jail sentence. Newell reiterated that this isn't a case where two teenagers willingly engaged in sexual activity, but one person is not old enough to legally consent. Newell said it is only because of Swan's age, and some cognitive issues, that he didn't seek a substantial prison sentence.

"This is a situation where all of them didn't want to engage in this behavior," Newell told Isaacson. "He does whatever he wants to do, and doesn't care about anyone else."

Prior to being sentenced, Swan addressed the court, apologizing to each victim by name, saying, "I didn't want to hurt any of you." Swan, who has a child with one of the victims, says he keeps a job and pays child support.

Defense Attorney Kirby Harless said probation was the proper resolution.

"Punishment is part of what has to happen here today," Harless said. "We need a resolution that helps him understand how to move forward."

The stepmother of one of the victims spoke before Isaacson ruled on the sentencing.

"(She) was a happy, young teenager and a role model," the mother told Isaacson. "After the incident in 2018, (she) was changed."

The girl was admitted to a psychiatric hospital, and has since moved to live with her biological mother, and suffers from shame and anxiety. She went through humiliating doctor visits and embarrassing questioning after the assault.

"Mr. Reece has ruined her childhood and the rest of her life. The only person who feels guilty in this case is the victim," she said. "He needs to be off the streets so he can't ruin anyone else's child."

The cases have been delayed multiple times; a trial was originally slated for March 4, 2020, and later re-set for Nov. 10.

The terms of his probation include no contact with the victims, or any juvenile females, without approval of his probation agent. He also must register as a sex offender.