CF man sentenced to three years prison for fight with officer, standoff

Chris Vetter, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·2 min read

May 17—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls man who pulled a gun on an officer, and later was in a standoff with the area SWAT team last November, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Nevin M. Reit, 26, 19213 Highway X, pleaded no contest to second-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, failure to comply with an officer while in custody, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and bail jumping.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the prison sentence, along with two years of extended supervision. Reit also was given a nine-month jail sentence that is concurrent to the prison term; Gibbs placed the 166 days of jail time already served on the jail sentence, meaning those days already incarcerated will not reduce his time in prison. He also must pay $961 in fines.

Reit lived at 1732 17th Avenue in Bloomer when the incident occurred on Nov. 15, 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, the Bloomer Police Department was called to Reit's apartment complex, after a woman in the building said Reit was banging on her door and shouting about government conspiracies.

When police arrived, Reit told officers "he was a government agent who had secret clearance and knew things that he couldn't tell us." During the conversation, Reit reached for a handgun; an officer saw it and wrestled Reit to the ground. Officers were able to gain possession of the gun and arrest Reit. The gun, identified as a Bersa .380 semi-automatic pistol, had four live rounds inside.

Reit was placed in handcuffs and put in the back of a squad car.

However, while officers were collecting evidence at the scene, Reit somehow escaped from inside the squad car, ran back into his apartment and refused to come out. The Eau Claire Regional SWAT team was called in, and they fired multiple gas rounds and impact rounds before they were able to arrest him. Reit had a .410 pistol in his possession, which he likely used to shoot off his handcuffs.

While on extended supervision, Reit cannot possess alcohol or illegal drugs, and is not to associate with anyone who uses illegal drugs.

"The gravity and severity of the offenses called for a prison sentence," said Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell.

Newell asked for the three-year prison sentence, but also sought consecutive probation sentences, rather than a concurrent one, so Reit would be under supervision longer.

"The state's recommendation took into account the totality of the circumstances to include the thoughts of the victims, and (Reit's) interaction with law enforcement on the date of the incident," Newell said.

