CF Montreal beats the Portland Timbers 4-1 to snap a club-record seven-game winless streak

CF Montreal's Kwadwo Opoku, left, celebrates with teammate Romell Quioto after scoring against the Portland Timbers during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Sunusi Ibrahim and Kwadwo Opoku each had a goal and an assist, and CF Montreal beat the Portland Timbers 4-1 on Saturday night to snap a club-record seven-game winless streak.

Montreal (12-16-5) is unbeaten in its last five meetings with the Timbers, including a 2-1 home win in the last meeting between the sides in June 2019. Portland’s only two wins in the series have come in Canada, winning in 2014 and ’15.

Portland (11-12-10) had a seven-game unbeaten streak end. The Timbers also entered having scored multiple goals in eight consecutive regular-season matches.

Ibrahim opened the scoring in the 28th minute and Opoku made it 2-0 in the 35th. Mathieu Choinière and Mason Toye each scored in the second half for a 4-0 lead in the 76th.

Portland forward Franck Boli scored a consolation goal in the 86th.

Following a two-week international break, Montreal plays at Columbus on Decision Day on Oct. 21 while Portland hosts the Houston Dynamo.

