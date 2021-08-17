CF police locate, arrest man wanted for two months

Aug. 16—CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls Police Department and the Eau Claire County Regional SWAT team arrested a Chippewa Falls man at his home Sunday after a standoff there that included him throwing fireworks at officers and setting the house on fire.

Kane R. Berg, 35, 920 Water St., has been wanted by area law enforcement for months; officers performed a raid on a home on the south side of the city July 26 after receiving information he was likely there. Berg was arrested Sunday on possible new charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, pointing a firearm at another person, resisting an officer, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting officers, possession of meth, arson and bail jumping.

Officers received a tip at 11:21 a.m. Sunday that Berg was allegedly pointing a handgun at a female during a verbal disagreement at his home. With the assistance of another person, the woman was able to leave the home and call 911. A Chippewa County deputy happened to be traveling on Water Street and was flagged down. Officers quickly set up a perimeter around the house.

"Investigators were able to verify the above information and applied for a search warrant," said Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm in a press release. "Due to the danger posed by Kane Berg, nearby residents were requested to leave or shelter in place and barricades were placed to detour traffic. Perimeter teams maintained surveillance of the residence."

The upstairs tenant was not at home, but her dog was there. No one, other than Berg, was believe to be in the downstairs apartment, Kelm said.

"Officers were aware of Kane Berg's violent history, including possession of weapons and threats to use weapons including against law enforcement," Kelm said. "As a result, the determination was made to use the Eau County Regional SWAT team to safely execute the warrant. Prior to the execution of the search warrant, officers attempted to call Kane Berg to ask him to come out and voluntarily turn himself in, however that call was not answered."

Story continues

At approximately 5:50 p.m., members of the SWAT team arrived at 910 Water St to serve the search warrant. Loud verbal commands asking Berg to peacefully surrender were given over the SWAT vehicle loudspeaker interspersed with use of the siren. This continued for approximately 10 — 15 minutes. Receiving no response, the SWAT vehicle's ram was used to push open the front door.

At that time SWAT officers reported a suspect in the upstairs throwing items out of the window, including fireworks.

Immediately after this SWAT officers reported white smoke coming from one of the second story windows. Chippewa Falls Fire & EMS was alerted. SWAT officers reported that the smoke was increasing and turning black indicating the residence was now on fire. A short time later a male subject jumped out of the second story window and fell to the ground. The male was identified as Berg. He fled westbound on foot from the residence.

The Chippewa Falls K-9 unit, Leo, was deployed and swiftly apprehended Berg. He was handcuffed and evaluated by EMS. He was then transported to a medical facility. Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said Berg remained at a hospital on Monday due to smoke inhalation, not any injuries sustained during his capture. Once cleared, he will be brought to the Chippewa County Jail.

As soon as Berg was taken into custody Chippewa Falls Fire & EMS along with other area fire fighters responded and started to fight the fire. Fire fighters were able to rescue the dog, Louis, from the upstairs apartment and turned him over to his owner.

Berg was already wanted on a variety of crimes, such as OWI-fourth offense, theft, felon in possession of a firearm, taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, felony-level fleeing, disarming an officer, threatening an officer, and bail jumping. A warrant for his arrest was issued July 6.