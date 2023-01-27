CF woman avoids prison time in drug case

Jan. 26—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls woman convicted of multiple drug charges avoided a lengthy prison sentence this week, and instead was given six months in jail and five years of probation.

Heidi J. Henderson, 51, 18597 54th Ave., was convicted in Chippewa County Court of attempted manufacturing and delivery of heroin. In that case, a woman died of a drug overdose in April 2021.

Henderson also was convicted of manufacturing and delivery of amphetamines and heroin stemming from a Sept. 15, 2022, arrest. Other charges including possessing an illegally obtained prescription, possession of narcotic drugs, and bail jumping were dismissed.

The district attorney's office requested five to eight years in prison. However, Judge James Isaacson ordered five years in prison, imposed and stayed, meaning she will only serve the sentence if she violates terms of her probation.

Isaacson ordered Henderson to six months in jail, to begin immediately after the sentencing Monday, along with up to six more months at the discretion of her probation agent. Henderson was granted Huber work release privileges.

While on probation, she cannot consume illegal drugs and must submit to random drug testing. She also must complete a drug treatment course.

Henderson had been held on a $10,000 cash bond. Isaacson ordered that the fines and court costs from her convictions come from that money.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement were investigating the drug overdose death of Katie Walters at a home at 16765 50th Ave. in the town of Lafayette, which occurred April 28, 2021.

Narcan was given to Walters as a life-saving measure. She was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, where she was pronounced dead.

A search of Walters' Facebook page indicated she was looking for drugs, just prior to her overdose death. She contacted Henderson and traded messages with her. When interviewed by police, Henderson admitted that Walters came to her seeking heroin, but she didn't have any that day.

However, Henderson later delivered heroin to a police informant on May 4, 2021.

In the Sept. 2022 case, a police informant purchased 1.75 grams of meth and .5 grams of heroin from Henderson, according to that criminal complaint.