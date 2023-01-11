CF woman charged with arson

Jan. 10—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls woman who reportedly set a couch on fire has been charged with arson.

Rebecca A. Buhrow, 25, 13 S. Main St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with arson of a building, criminal damage to property and bail jumping. She was released from jail after posting a $250 cash bond. Buhrow will return to court Feb. 21.

According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police were sent to Clearewater Assisted Living at 1:10 p.m. Dec. 30, of a report of Buhrow setting a couch on fire. When the officer approached, he could see visible flames from inside the residence. Buhrow was standing outside, smoking a cigarette. The fire had gotten large enough the officer felt he could not safely enter the residence. Nobody else was home at the time.

Officers had dealt with Buhrow earlier in the day because of an incident in the residence. Buhrow left the home and walked to the nearby Burger King, where she began yelling at staff there as well.

Buhrow admitted to officers of throwing a coffee table in the home, breaking into an office, and smashing a computer and multiple dishes, before the fire. She then ripped the stuffing out of the couch and set it on fire.

Buhrow gave the officer the lighter she used to start the blaze.