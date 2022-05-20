CF woman jailed for passing out drunk at bar, then driving home

May 20—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls woman will serve one year in jail after an eyewitness observed her so drunk she was passed out on the floor at a bar, but later got up and drove home.

Debora K. Haldeman-Turner, 62, 19190 67th Ave., pleaded no contest to OWI-6th offense Monday in Chippewa County Court. She was originally charged with OWI-7, but that was reduced as part of a plea agreement.

Haldeman-Turner must report to jail by 5 p.m. Friday. She also must pay $2,327 in court costs and fines.

Along with the jail sentence, Judge Ben Lane placed her on probation for three years. Lane ordered 18 months in prison and 18 months of extended supervision, but made that imposed-and-stayed, meaning Haldeman-Turner will only serve the prison term if she violates terms of her probation.

According to the criminal complaint, an eyewitness was at The View tavern in the town of Lafayette on Aug. 13, 2021, and observed Haldeman-Turner passed out out on the floor. She later got up, exited the bar and got in her vehicle. The eyewitness contacted authorities, described the woman and provided authorities with her license plates. An officer in the area located Haldeman-Turner already back at her home. When Haldeman-Turner got up to answer the door, she was having difficulty with her balance.

Haldeman-Turner acknowledged she had been at the tavern. She refused to submit to a breath test. She was arrested. Judge Steve Gibbs ordered a search warrant to obtain a blood draw at a nearby hospital. Haldeman-Turner was then taken to the Chippewa County Jail. The blood draw later showed a .208 blood-alcohol level, more than twice the legal limit.

Haldeman-Turner also was cited for refusal to take a test.

Under terms of her probation, Haldeman-Turner may not consume drugs or alcohol, may not enter taverns, and is required to take daily preliminary breath tests.

Court records show Haldeman-Turner was convicted of her sixth drunk-driving offense in Chippewa County Court in 2014 and was ordered to serve one year in jail and three years of probation.