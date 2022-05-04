CF woman sentenced in drug case where two people overdosed, died at her home

May 4—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Chippewa Falls woman accused of operating a drug house, where two people overdosed and died in April 2021, was sentenced Tuesday to serve nine months in jail.

Kora J. Vale, 23, 16765 50th Ave., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of narcotics and bail jumping; 12 other felony charges were read-in and dismissed.

Sage R. Brost, 24, and Katie M. Walters, 22, died of overdoses on April 28, 2021 at Vale's trailer home, located in the Cindy Lake Trailer Park in the town of Lafayette. Vale is accused of moving both bodies outside the trailer and onto a deck, believing it would keep officers from being able to enter the residence and find her drugs. However, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell opted not to file any homicide charges.

"These are serious charges," said Chippewa County Assistant District Attorney Scott Zehr. "The defendant's conduct shows her primary concern was protecting her residence and her drugs. Saving lives was secondary to her."

Judge James Isaacson ordered the jail sentence, made note of Vale's other charges and remarked that most of them are drug-related. Isaacson also ordered three years of probation for Vale and she must pay $2,072 in fines. The judge warned Vale he was considering sending her to Taycheedah Correctional Institution, the state's women's prison.

"I think you need some close, rehabilitative control," Isaacson said. "I'm not sure we are getting through to you."

Vale was taken into custody at the conclusion of the hearing, to begin serving her sentence immediately. She was given credit for 7 days already served. She was granted Huber work release privileges.

Vale wept as she told Isaacson she suffers from depression and other mental health issues. She apologized for her role in the deaths.

"I am sorry about everything that happened," she said.

Zehr requested the nine-month sentence, telling Isaacson about some of her prior drug offenses.

"The defendant's criminal record now consists of six convictions," Zehr told Isaacson.

Zehr said that Vale took the phone of one of the overdose victims, obstructing the investigation, and she lied to police.

Defense attorney Scott Schlough said the overdose victims were Vale's brother and soon-to-be sister-in-law, and their deaths have been hard on her. Schlough said Vale is taking an opium blocker drug to help combat her addiction, and he added there is no proof that Vale provided the drugs to either overdose victim.

Further complicating the sentence is that Vale is three months pregnant, Schlough said.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities were called to the trailer court April 28, 2021, for a call for two overdoses. When officers arrived, several people fled the scene. EMS were already performing CPR on Walters on a deck outside the trailer, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Brost, who overdosed in his bed overnight and also was moved outside, was transported to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, where he later died.

A neighbor told police that vehicles stopped at Vale's trailer frequently, typically for 5 to 10 minutes, including cars with Minnesota and Iowa license plates, and they would buy drugs in her driveway. Vale's name was the only person on the lease for the trailer.

An eyewitness said Walters had been living in the trailer with Vale for the "last couple of weeks." The eyewitness told police he had been in the trailer, woke up, and observed Walters had died. He and Vale moved Walters' body to the porch, so officers couldn't come in home.

When officers searched the trailer, they found fentanyl in the living room, adderall pills, prescription medication, and drug paraphernalia like syringes and rubber ties.

Law enforcement were able to obtain a phone, which showed messages that Vale had also moved Brost's body. Officers examined Walters' Facebook account, locating messages where she was looking for drugs. The charge of resisting or obstructing an officer is for moving the body and initially hiding Walters' phone.

Walters' autopsy showed amphetamines, meth and fentanyl in her system. Brost overdosed on heroin and died at the hospital.