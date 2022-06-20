CF woman sentenced to jail for driving drunk with kids in car

Jun. 20—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls woman who was driving drunk with two young children in her car will serve a 45-day jail sentence.

Justine H. Schneider, 36, 562 E. Wisconsin St., pleaded no contest Wednesday in Chippewa County Court to OWI-fourth offense with minors in the vehicle. When she was arrested Oct. 7, 2020, she was more than three times the legal limit.

Judge Ben Lane also ordered a one-year jail sentence, imposed and stayed, meaning she will only serve the jail term if she violates terms of her probation. She also must pay $3,320 between court costs and fines. Lane did give her credit for one day already served.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer observed Schneider leave her home at 2:45 p.m. Oct. 7, and he noticed a young female was placed in the front passenger seat without a seat belt on. When the officer spoke to Schneider, she was visibly intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests. A blood draw later showed a 0.298 blood-alcohol level.

Court records show the children were ages 4 and 5 at the time of the arrest. Schneider also was charged with bail jumping and was cited for failure to fasten a child in a safety seat.

While on probation, she cannot consume alcohol or enter taverns, and she must have an ignition interlock device for one year.

Schneider also was charged with burglary to a building, theft of movable property and two counts of bail jumping after an incident Jan. 17, 2021, after she was accused of breaking into her ex-husband's home. When interviewed, she admitted breaking into the home to take some food. Those charges were read-in and dismissed Wednesday.