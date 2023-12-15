CFA meets with Ashtabula County Commissioners

Dec. 15—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners and the Ashtabula County Convention Facilities Authority met on Thursday to discuss an agreement between the two entities.

Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said it is the commissioners' priority to retain the lodging tax funds, and ensure they are used in a manner to benefit tourism throughout Ashtabula County.

Bryan O'Malley, an attorney representing the CFA, said he drafted a new agreement between the county and the commissioners, the first part of which eliminated a previous agreement between the county and the CFA, requiring the CFA to spend 90 percent of its income to pay off debt on the lodge.

Those payments are no longer necessary, after the state granted funds to the county to pay for the debt.

Kozlowski asked if there would be support to rebrand the CFA to be an entity independent of the lodge.

"I think the fact that it's the Ashtabula County CFA speaks to that," O'Malley said.

He said there has been discussion of having meetings in other locations, and collecting input from stakeholders throughout the county.

Kozlowski said the Ohio Revised Code requires funds for the CFA to be spent on convention facilities.

The first step would be to conduct a study, O'Malley said.

Commissioner Kathryn Whittington asked, if the intention is to do a county-wide feasibility study, if it would be better to work on legislation to expand the usage of the money first.

"I don't believe changes to the state law are a pre-requisite to the [agreement] that we had designed, or the agreement that we proposed," O'Malley said.

Kozlowski said he is not supportive of building a second lodge, and he would like to use these funds to help community projects.

CFA board member Donniella Winchell asked for a definition of a convention center.

"I don't know if the definition of a convention center has to be a lodge," she said. "It can be a destination for accommodations and meetings without it being a parking lot and a swimming pool."

Kozlowski said he wants the funds to benefit multiple communities.

"We're not going to put a convention center in multiple communities, let's be honest," he said.

CFA chair Holly Mayernick said the CFA sent the proposed agreement to the commissioners' legal counsel, but did not receive any feedback.

She said they are on the same page with Kozlowski on what he wants to happen, but the two entities need to come together on what the legislative change needs to look like.

Whittington said she agrees, and she thinks the legislation needs to be taken care of first.

O'Malley said he agreed with Winchell's point that it doesn't take much to create a convention center.

"I think the scaled-down version of a convention center in more places throughout the county," he said.

Kozlowski asked if a conversation could be had with legislators to broaden the use of the taxes.

"I don't know if that's necessary," Geneva-on-the-Lake mayor Dwayne Bennett said.

Winchell said a small hotel in Andover, focused on fishermen, would drive growth in the area.

"The thing is, overnight is what grows the tourism," she said.

Kozlowski suggested a legislative change to broaden the allowable usages for bed tax dollars.

"Use those funds in a manner to help multiple communities with tourism enhancement projects," he said. "I think of the [Appalachian Regional Commission] grant that we just applied for, it's about seven, eight downtown revitalization projects underway. Jefferson, Andover, Orwell, Ashtabula, Geneva was in there. What better way than to help with those projects and enhancing those projects? and we're bringing more people into our downtowns."

Commissioner J.P. Ducro asked if Kozlowski was imagining a new entity with a new board, potentially with the same membership as the CFA board, to undertake tourism projects.

Kozlowski said CFAs facilitate the construction of county-owned facilities, while what he's looking for is an entity to support tourism-enhancing projects throughout the community.

Mayernick said the issue with that proposal would be, if in the future there is an issue at the lodge that needs to be fixed, there would not be an entity that exists for maintaining the lodge as a priority other than the county.

The two sides agreed to work together on some form of legislation.

Kozlowski said he favors the creation of a district, with a change in the legislation to eliminate the restrictions in place in funding.

"I think we're on the same page," Whittington said.

Kozlowski said the county is also unique because the CFA does not own the lodge, and the CFA was initially created for debt service on the lodge.

"That's what drives the need to clean this all up, because it's changed," she said.

Mayernick said a representative from the CFA and a representative from the commissioners need to sit down and meet, without lawyers and without press, to hammer out what the two sides want from a piece of legislation.

Winchell asked the commissioners how they would expect funds to be disbursed, if the changes were to happen.

Whittington said it's early to consider that.

"There's so many more steps before that process can even start to be determined, because we don't know what we're looking at, project-wise," she said. "Building a facility versus something smaller-scale are going to have different requirements, so I think it's really going to be, what does come back from a feasibility study or from a strategic planning, county-wide, piece. What are those needs and wants, what are those wish lists from the communities, and then how do the dollars fit into the communities?"

The two sides agreed to have a pair of meetings early next year, one with a small group to work out proposed legislation the two sides can agree on, and another meeting between the commissioners and the CFA.