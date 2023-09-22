CFD: No injuries after apartment fire in Roselawn

TechCrunch

Plantiga Technologies, a Vancouver-based movement analytics company, wants to help people improve rehabilitation and reduce injury risks through an artificial intelligence-powered monitoring sensor pod that can be embedded into shoes, orthotics or insoles to analyze users' movement patterns. Plantiga is participating in Startup Battlefield at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, and while it's been around for a while -- it launched the fifth-generation of its sensor pod, Arc5, in June of this year, it's also had minimal exposure and funding, with only around $5.2 million to date. Quin Sandler, co-founder and CEO of Plantiga, started the company as a side project with his father, Norman McKay, in 2017.