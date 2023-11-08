CFE Treaty suspended, Gongadze on world elections, Zahorodniuk on Zaluzhnyi articles

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

● NATO countries suspend participationin CFE Treaty after Russia's withdrawal

Following Russia's announcement of its withdrawal from the Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) Treaty, all NATO countries have decided to suspend their participation in the treaty, a move that garnered unanimous support among NATO members.

● EU denies reports of pressuring Ukraine into talks with Russia

The European Union and United States are not attempting to compel Ukraine to enter ceasefire talks with Russia, an unnamed high-ranking European diplomat told Ukrainian news agency Interfax-Ukraine on Nov. 6.

● Death of Ukrainian military aide prompts investigation; Suspicions of Russian involvement surface

Major Hennadiy Chastyakov, a former aide to Ukraine’s Chief Commander of the Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, tragically lost his life on Nov. 6 in an incident that has raised suspicions of foul play.

● Myroslava Gongadze on what awaits Ukraine after 2024 elections around the world

Next year, 2024, will be a year of power transition, particularly in the United States, several European countries, and possibly even in Russia, suggests Myroslava Gongadze, head of Voice of America’s Eastern Europe office.

● Unexpectedly strong hryvnia and rebounding global markets

Optimism has finally returned to stock markets – Fursa

● As Hungary vows to veto Ukrainian accession to the EU, Hungarians discontent with Orban grows

As the Hungarian government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, threatens to veto the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s European Union accession, signs of discontent are emerging within Hungary, suggesting that Orban may not fully represent the interests of the Hungarian people.

● France suspects Russia behind Star of David tagging of hundreds of Paris buildings

French investigators suspect that Russia may be behind the tagging of buildings in Paris with the Star of David in an attempt to destabilize the situation in the country, Franceinfo wrote on Nov. 7, citing an anonymous source.

● Former Defense Minister Zahorodniukon Zaluzhnyi's article — interview

On Nov. 1, The Economist published three texts from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi: a column with a brief summary of his vision of Ukraine's needs; an essay titled Modern Positional Warfare and How to Win It, and an article by the magazine for which he was interviewed.

● Russia could resume targeting Ukraine’s energy system when cold weather arrives — as early as next week

Russia may resume its large-scale airstrikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as cold weather sets in, Ukraine’s Operational Command South spokesperson, Natalia Humeniuk, told Ukraine’s 24 TV channel on Nov. 7, adding that this is a possible scenario, but not a necessary one.

● EU nears greenlight for Ukraine membership talks

The European Union is poised to greenlight Ukraine’s accession negotiations, but the final wording remains pending, according to anonymous sources cited by Bloomberg on Nov. 7.

