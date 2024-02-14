CFEM celebrates endowment recipients

Feb. 14—Nonprofit organizations and community members gathered at the Meridian Museum of Art on Tuesday as the Community Foundation of East Mississippi recognized its annual endowment recipients.

CFEM Executive Director Christin Waters said her organization is tasked with disbursing the money from funds set up by donors to support the nonprofit organizations each year. In 2023, she said, the foundation divided up around $127,000 and will reach roughly $137,000 this year.

"Endowments are so important to us, and we are so grateful that donors really trust us and we're able to give back to our community each year," she said.

The Community Foundation offers donors the option of setting up an endowment fund or a spend-down fund. Money in spend-down funds can all be spent, which gives organizations access to more resources up front but could result in the fund running out of money.

Endowment funds, on the other hand, have restrictions on how much can be spent. Money in an endowment fund is invested, with allowed expenditures limited to a portion of the accrued earnings. The goal is to protect the longevity of the fund and create a stable source of funding for the nonprofit or community organization the fund supports.

The Rev. David Schultz, who serves as executive director at Wesley House, said the endowment funds will go to help East Mississippi residents through a number of different programs. In the past year, he said, Wesley House gave out more than 15,000 bags of food, recycled more than 300,000 articles of clothing and helped numerous people with a bill pay assistance program.

Wesley House also partners with Meridian Community College to host a GED program and operates a child advocacy center and sexual assault crisis center, Shultz said.

"We're real proud this last year we were able to open a satellite facility in Philadelphia to serve the people there because, you know, we're one of only 11 child advocacy centers in the state," he said.

Carra Purvis, executive director of the Meridian Symphony Orchestra, said this year's endowment funds will help the orchestra with refurbishing a number of old instruments it recently acquired. The instruments were found lying forgotten in one of the local schools, she said, and the orchestra plans to get them back in working condition to use in a new music initiative for area students.

"It's going to take us a little while to refurbish all those instruments, but we want to be able to get those in the hands of the kids in our public school system," she said.

The Free Clinic of Meridian uses the funding it receives to help provide healthcare to uninsured or underinsured residents, said Betty Cryer, who serves on the clinic's Board of Directors. The clinic provides doctor's visits, helps people get prescriptions they need and provides assistance to lower the cost of emergency room visits.

Cryer said the clinic was also recently awarded a grant to build additional exam rooms to expand its ability to help the people of Meridian.

"We'll be having an open house because we've done renovations to add more exam rooms and things so that we can provide more care for more people," she said. "So I'm very excited about that."

Waters said she wants to thank both the donors who entrust the Community Foundation of East Mississippi with their money and the foundation board, which helps oversee the foundation and makes sure the dollars in all of the foundation's funds is well managed.

In total, CFEM awarded funding from 13 endowments including:

—Alliance Endowment for Meridian Museum of Art to the Meridian Museum of Art;

—Betty M Lace Endowment to the Free Clinic of Meridian;

—Davidson Endowment for Meridian Symphony Orchestra to the Meridian Symphony Orchestra;

—Jimmy Pigford Endowment to Meridian Little Theatre;

—Kemper Academy PTA Endowment to the Kemper Academy PTA;

—Kemper County Field of Interest Endowment top Kemper County Economic Development;

—McRae Endowment for Tourism Endowment to the Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum;

—Meridian Museum of Art Endowment to the Meridian Museum of Art;

—Mitchell Boys and Girls Club Endowment to the Boys and Girls Club Endowment;

—Pat Barber Special Olympics Endowment to the Mississippi Special Olympics Area 5;

—The Hope Endowment to Community of Hope;

—United Way True Friends to the United Way of East Mississippi;

—Virginia Matzner Fund for Music Education Endowment to St. Paul's Episcopal Church;

—Wesley House Education Endowment to Wesley House; and,

—Wesley House Endowment to Wesley House.

