CFIUS Plans to Review Any Deals Made By Bankrupt Crypto Lender Voyager

The Committee on Foreign Investments in the U.S. (CFIUS) will review transactions made by bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital Holdings, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a filing on Friday. The move could affect the completion, timing and terms of any such deals, CFIUS noted.

Purchases of companies with U.S. operations by overseas entities are reviewed by CFIUS, which blocks deals it is concerned would pose a national security risk the U.S.

Friday’s filing did not mention Binance.US, but the separately run subsidiary of global exchange Binance.com, the world’s largest, recently agreed to buy Voyager’s assets for $1.022 billion.

In September, Binance.com had been one of the initial bidders for Voyager’s assets but was beaten out by the now collapsed FTX. At the time, CoinDesk reported that Binance's bid for the U.S.-based Voyager had been shut out due to national security concerns.

Binance’s founder and CEO, Changpeng Zhao, was born in China but is a Canadian citizen. Binance has said it is an “international company.”