CFLD Named in World's Top 10 Most Valuable Real Estate Brands by Brand Finance

BEIJING, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Fortune Land Development (CFLD) has been valued as one of the World's Top 10 Most Valuable Real Estate Brands in Brand Finance's 2020 report. Chinese brands took 20 of the 25 places, with Evergrande, Country Garden and Vanke dominating the top spots.

Brand Finance has included CFLD in the list with an "A+" rating for three consecutive years, raising its ranking from 11th in 2019 to 10th in 2020. Brand Finance's latest report also now estimates the developer's brand value to be worth $4.953 billion, a remarkable 10.4 percent increase since 2019.

Brand Finance is a leading global independent brand valuation consultancy, based in London, England. Its research is regarded as a reliable predictor of brand strength and stock market performance. It revealed that investing in highly branded companies can result in a return that is almost double the average return of all S&P 500 companies.

"The real estate sector is one of the few sectors that should suffer limited impact as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," remarks Richard Haigh, Managing Director of Brand Finance. He remains positive about the top 25 most valuable real estate brands increasing their financial advantages.

This also holds true for CFLD's market performance. As China's renowned New Industry Cities developer and operator, CFLD has maintained steady growth over the years. According to its 2019 Annual Report, the company's operating revenue climbed to 105.21 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 25.6 percent. The net profit attributable to the listed company's shareholders reached 14.61 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 24.4 percent.

CFLD has been committed to developing core metropolitan areas and industry-city integration, a strategy proving to be stable and reliable. Thanks to its unique Developmental PPP model, the company possesses key advantages in operating New Industry Cities. Moreover, CFLD has rapidly advanced into the fields of retail property, office buildings and other commercial real estate, and explored new real estate avenues such as healthcare facilities, public housing, and communities for scientists.

In addition to being recognized by Brand Finance, CFLD also ranked 473rd on Forbes's "GLOBAL 2000 – The World's Largest Public Companies" list for 2020.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cfld-named-in-worlds-top-10-most-valuable-real-estate-brands-by-brand-finance-301091546.html

SOURCE China Fortune Land Development