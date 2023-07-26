CFO of Bethel Manor assisted-living facility arrested, charged with theft

EVANSVILLE — A high-ranking employee at a Christian-based nursing and rehab center in Evansville was arrested Friday and accused of making thousands of dollars in improper purchases and fraudulently increasing her own pay.

Victoria Louise Alcorn, 59, appeared in Vanderburgh County Superior Court on Monday, where a judge found probable cause to charge her with four counts of theft. Alcorn's employer, the non-profit Bethel Wellness Community, reported her to the police months earlier, records show.

The Evansville Police Department ultimately determined Alcorn embezzled money and used the nonprofit’s Amazon account to purchase items ranging from a laptop to firearm equipment, such as a hot-pink range bag and concealed-carry holsters.

"As we process the news of the arrest of our former employee, we remain focused on our mission of providing great care to the elders we serve," the non-profit stated in a Facebook post Wednesday. "We are thankful the actions of this individual did not negatively affect our residents or our mission."

Bethel Manor, the nonprofit's assisted living and rehab center where Alcorn worked, was first founded in 1954 by members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, according to its website.

The CEO of Bethel Wellness Community, Josh Bowman, contacted the Evansville Police Department in March to report the theft, a sworn affidavit filed by Detective Michael Hayden states. According to Hayden, Alcorn worked for Bethel Wellness for 18 years, and in 2022, was promoted to be the chief financial officer of Bethel Manor.

Her new role put her in charge of managing payroll, maintaining employee files and overseeing payable accounts.

Bowman told detectives he discovered Alcord’s alleged thefts when he noticed that she had reloaded a Target gift card in $500 increments on two separate occasions.

“He asked Victoria about the purchases and she said that she had reloaded the personal Target card but that she had reimbursed the company account,” the affidavit states. ”This prompted [Bowman] to review the expenses and (he) discovered that from October of 2018 to March of 2023, Victoria had reloaded her Target card numerous times, with the total amount being $20,300.”

Bowman reportedly told detectives he failed to locate any corresponding reimbursements paid by Alcorn.

The non-profit organization accused Alcorn of purchasing ”numerous other gift cards” with its money and said she improperly used a corporate Amazon account to make about $8,500 in purchases, including items that were delivered to family members.

Aside from the improper spending, the EPD’s financial crimes unit determined that Alcorn had increased her base salary of about $92,000 per year without approval, in addition to awarding herself retroactive bonuses.

In early March, Alcorn agreed to answer detectives’ questions at EPD headquarters. According to Hayden, Alcorn claimed her pay raise was authorized but had not been properly documented because ”they were in the process of moving offices and it must have been overlooked.”

With regard to gift cards, Alcorn reportedly told Hayden she had purchased three cards that she needed to reimburse the company for. When confronted with the allegation that Alcorn had purchased upward of $20,000 in gift cards using Bethel Wellness funds, Alcorn claimed other employees had access to the relevant accounts, Hayden wrote.

“She said she was approached at work and told to turn in her laptop and other belongings and that she was told it was due to the gift cards,” the affidavit states. ”I asked her what her response to the accusation was, and she said that she did not have one...”

Alcorn reportedly denied making any purchases for family members with the nonprofit’s Amazon account during her initial police interview and said she would pay back any funds she owed.

After Alcorn spoke to detectives, Bethel Wellness turned over financial records to the EPD it said outlined Alcorn's alleged thefts, overspending and the unauthorized pay raise.

According to Hayden, the records outline years of improper spending and showed that Alcorn was behind the payments. For example, a series of $200 payments included a corresponding text entry that read, "Entered by Victoria," Hayden wrote.

Bethel Wellness also turned over receipts from its corporate Amazon account to the police. The receipts showed items had been shipped directly to Alcorn's home, according to Hayden.

The EPD's financial crimes unit listed the cumulative total of funds Alcorn is alleged to have mishandled at approximately $46,573.

Alcorn was detained and booked into the Vanderburgh County jail on Friday, one day after a judge signed a warrant for her arrest. She has since posted a $750 cash bond, court records state.

According to Hayden, Bethel Wellness also uncovered evidence that Alcorn had taken out additional insurance policies for herself and her family at the nonprofit's expense.

"At the time of writing, [the nonprofit] has not provided any documentation regarding the new allegations," Hayden's affidavit states.

Houston can be contacted at houston.harwood@courierpress.com

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Bethel Manor CFO assisted-living facility arrested, charged with theft