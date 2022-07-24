The CFO & Company Secretary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB), Benjamin Clouse, Just Bought 101% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Benjamin Clouse, the CFO & Company Secretary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) recently shelled out US$97k to buy stock, at US$12.99 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 101%, which is good to see.

CrossFirst Bankshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by CFO & Company Secretary Benjamin Clouse was not their only acquisition of CrossFirst Bankshares shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$107k worth of shares at a price of US$14.49 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$13.14). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While CrossFirst Bankshares insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that CrossFirst Bankshares insiders own 6.5% of the company, worth about US$42m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CrossFirst Bankshares Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in CrossFirst Bankshares shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for CrossFirst Bankshares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

