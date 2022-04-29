The CFO & Director of Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM), Paul Edwards, Just Bought 3.3% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Paul Edwards, the CFO & Director of Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) recently shelled out UK£71k to buy stock, at UK£4.30 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 3.3%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Tatton Asset Management

In fact, the recent purchase by Paul Edwards was the biggest purchase of Tatton Asset Management shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£4.25. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 32.81k shares for UK£141k. On the other hand they divested 4.31k shares, for UK£21k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Tatton Asset Management insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Tatton Asset Management insiders own 10% of the company, worth about UK£26m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tatton Asset Management Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Tatton Asset Management we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Tatton Asset Management. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Tatton Asset Management that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

