CFO & Executive Director Stephanie Bruce Just Bought 11% More Shares In abrdn plc (LON:ABDN)

Simply Wall St
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Stephanie Bruce
    American athletics competitor

Investors who take an interest in abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) should definitely note that the CFO & Executive Director, Stephanie Bruce, recently paid UK£1.99 per share to buy UK£80k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 11%.

View our latest analysis for abrdn

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At abrdn

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Stephen Bird for UK£286k worth of shares, at about UK£2.86 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£1.79. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While abrdn insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.1% of abrdn shares, worth about UK£4.8m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The abrdn Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that abrdn insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing abrdn. Be aware that abrdn is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

Of course abrdn may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

