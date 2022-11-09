CFP Rankings 2.0: TCU, Tennessee and LSU have clear paths to Playoff
Dan Wolken breaks down the second College Football Playoff ranking by the committee.
Dan Wolken breaks down the second College Football Playoff ranking by the committee.
LSU football slides in at No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. But where the Tigers landed on Tuesday doesn't matter. Here's why.
The Georgia Bulldogs recently secured a commitment from four-star linebacker recruit Demarcus Riddick
Who are ESPN's commentators for Georgia-Mississippi State?
NBC's Peter King called Justin Fields "the most impressive player in the NFL on Sunday," after his performance against the Miami Dolphins.
Warren Buffett likes bear markets, telling CNBC in 2018, "The best chance to deploy capital is when things are going down." Unsurprisingly, Buffett took action as the S&P fell. Here are two stocks Buffett is still buying hand over fist.
Moe, Larry and Curly’s latest brilliant idea to retire in luxury is to buy as many Powerball tickets as they can ahead of tonight’s drawing. “Look,” says Moe, as he explains the theory to me over a coffee. “And each ticket gives you a 1 in 292 million chance of winning?” he adds.
The Titans’ Jeffery Simmons later deleted the accusatory tweet after the Chiefs star responded.
"The Late Show" will be live on election night
When the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law earlier this year, it included a significant change to the federal tax credit for new electric vehicles. While it incentivized North American vehicle production, it also made more than two-thirds of all EVs currently sold here ineligible for the for the full $7,500 credit. A new bill that was recently introduced in the House of Representatives could change that.
An old Japanese ad featuring Paris Saint-Germain football star Lionel Messi has left netizens in stitches after it resurfaced on social media and went viral last month. Messi, who has over 371 million followers on Instagram, has been offered several endorsement deals by world-renowned companies throughout his career, from Pepsi and Lay’s to Adidas. In the company’s two-part ad campaign, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner can be heard speaking in Japanese.
Chris Johnson, Elmarko Jackson and Jamari McDowell have committed to play at KU. The week-long early signing period starts Wednesday.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) John Cohen carries around a sheet of paper with a list 58 items long mostly comprised of qualities he wants in an Auburn football coach and things to ask them. There's no question regarding the No. 1 priority for Auburn's new athletic director: Finding a new football coach to replace Bryan Harsin, ousted hours before Cohen's own hiring was announced. ''The football head coaching position at Auburn University is a critical decision and we take it with the utmost seriousness.
There was some good and bad with the second College Football Playoff rankings release. Alabama and Clemson were among the winners and losers.
Well, Jim Irsay, good luck convincing any experienced NFL coaches with viable options to apply for your permanent head-coaching job after the season. In clumsily attempting to justify the unjustifiable decision to ignore any candidate with, you know, actual experience coaching in the NFL or college football, Irsay turned it around, claiming that he actually [more]
The handle is key.
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in a Southern California store has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The store that sold the ticket got a $1 million bonus too. (Nov. 8)
Sweden’s new prime minister pledged Tuesday to work toward countering “terrorism" threats to Turkey, as his government seeks Turkey's approval for his country’s NATO membership bid. Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied for NATO membership this year after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February, fearing that Russian President Vladimir Putin might target them next.
The comedian's portrayal of the ex-president was a fan-favorite sketch on Saturday Night Live
Where do the Packers go from here? Aaron Rodgers provided two paths.
Residents of the 36,000-person hometown of Dunedin, Florida, where DeSantis grew up, said the town isn't conservative.