CFTC Appoints Former DEX Lawyer as Head of Fintech Wing

Nikhilesh De
·3 min read

Better enforcement of cryptocurrency regulations can help address an increasing number of ransomware attacks, a public-private task force claimed Thursday.

The Ransomware Task Force, led by the Institute for Security and Technology with support from Microsoft, McAfee and various government agencies, published a report proposing a host of government and company responses to the growing threat of ransomware attacks, including recommendations to disrupt payments to the developers who develop this form of malware.

A ransomware attack is one where a malicious actor hijacks a computer or network, locking it up until the victim pays a ransom, often in cryptocurrency (ransomware victims paid close to $350 million in crypto to attackers last year). Paying the ransom is not necessarily a guarantee that the perpetrator will share a decryption tool to unlock the computer.

Related: CFTC Appoints Former DEX Lawyer as Head of Fintech Wing

The report recommended properly enforcing existing know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) laws to help tamp down payments made in crypto, and hinted that additional regulations may be necessary.

“The cryptocurrency sector that enables ransomware crime should be more closely regulated. Governments should require cryptocurrency exchanges, crypto kiosks, and over-the-counter (OTC) trading ‘desks’ to comply with existing laws, including Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Combatting Financing of Terrorism (CFT) laws,” the report said.

The report noted that this sort of regulatory enforcement would have to be international. A single nation enforcing KYC/AML laws would be insufficient, given that some companies set up shop in countries with more lax regulations.

“A single country’s laws or capabilities will be insufficient to tackle this global threat,” the report said.

Related: Bitcoin&#8217;s Price May Be Lower But Other Data Looks Bullish

Kemba Walden, an assistant general counsel at Microsoft’s Digital Crimes Unit, said in a panel announcing the report that many ransomware developers want payments in bitcoin, rather than privacy coins.

This is because of the low trading volumes for these privacy coins, the report said. However, while malicious actors may not be using privacy coins, the report did warn that attackers might use mixing services to obfuscate how transactions occur.

Chainalysis Director of Market Development Don Spies, who is a member of the task force, told CoinDesk that the group came together around the idea that the ransomware threat is likely to grow.

“I think one of the main goals of this was not to propose additional, stifling measures but to help folks realize that you can actually take a stab at this with existing measures,” he said. “In the regulatory space, AML, if we just enforce existing laws on the books in a consistent manner, I think we have the ability to really combat what’s going on.”

Pamela Clegg, vice president of financial investigations at CipherTrace, said in a blog post one of the goals would be to disrupt the ransomware business model, saying crypto is just one aspect of the issue.

The task force received support from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre and Europol, with members hailing from a host of government agencies and private entities. 

Spies said he volunteered to join the group, and was not paid for his participation.

In video remarks at the unveiling of the report, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called the report an “impressive accomplishment.”

“The Department will work to implement many of your recommendations because one thing is clear: ransomware is a threat to national security,” Mayorkas said. 

DHS intends to implement at least some of the recommendations, he said.

Related Stories

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Ransomware Epidemic Attracts Potential Financial Regulatory Clampdown

    A panel consisting of government officials and industry experts is expected to call for more aggressive regulation on Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. This is in light of the growing prevalence of ransomware.

  • Enforcing KYC, AML Laws Is Key to Reducing Ransomware Attacks, Report Says

    Existing AML/KYC laws could reduce ransomware proliferation, but it would require an international effort.

  • The International Space Station is surprisingly lush

    You don't become an astronaut in the hopes of getting to eat some really good food in space. The International Space Station, for example, isn't stocked with high-end cuisine. In fact, most of the stuff that the astronauts eat comes in tiny packages that are warmed by a machine built right into the wall. It's not exactly a five-star restaurant floating around above our heads, but as plant-growing experiments gain more and more momentum, the orbiting laboratory has become home to a surprising number of vegetables. It's those veggies that will eventually help mankind explore the solar system and perhaps even beyond. In a new blog post, NASA reveals that the inhabitants of the ISS were recently treated to some fresh greens as part of ongoing microgravity plant-growing experiments. Michael Hopkins, an astronaut with Expedition 64, spearheaded work on a handful of Vegetable Production System experiments, and a couple of them just ended in harvests on April 13th. So, what's on the menu? Amara mustard greens and a tiny variety of pak choi, both of which grew for 64 days before being harvested. Via NASA: The pak choi grew for so long that it began to flower as part of its reproduction cycle. Hopkins’ efforts in eclipsing the mark included using a small paintbrush to pollinate plant flowers. He decided on that approach after speaking with Kennedy’s Matt Romeyn, a space crop production project scientist and science lead on the four plant experiments. They discussed multiple options, including just letting the flowers self-pollinate. Hopkins ultimately ended up doing just that, and the observations and flow of the experiments proved to be extremely important for the future. Fruiting plants require pollination and they will be vital in future long-haul missions to places like Mars. This will be especially true if NASA (or whoever) decides to try to set up shop on the Red Planet for an extended period of time. The leafy veggies turned out to be a big hit and tasted great, according to notes from the crew. In the future, growing vegetables during flights to other planets will make it easier for spacecraft to remain light. Not having to haul prepared food for the trip is a very big plus, and reliable crop production could make or break our ability to explore not just our own solar system but the galaxy as well. “That’s mission accomplished for us right there … doing sustained crop production on station is an important demonstration for later missions beyond low-Earth orbit,” Romeyn said in a statement. “The crew is enjoying growing them, they’re enjoying eating them, and these are the exact kind of crops we can send on a long-duration lunar stay to provide supplemental nutrition. Everything we learn on station and the Moon will eventually enable doing this en route to Mars someday.”

  • Russian military says its troops back to bases after buildup

    The Russian military said Thursday that its troops have returned to their permanent bases after concluding massive drills near Ukraine that alarmed Western countries. Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the military's General Staff, said that more than 300,000 troops, nearly one-third of the nation's 1 million member military, took part in the exercise earlier this month. The commander of the Western Military District, Col. Gen. Alexander Zhuravlev, reported that most of his troops are now back at their garrisons, and just one trainload of troops was still on its way to their home base.

  • New polls show Biden is riding high and Republicans don’t know how to bring him down

    As clear majorities of Americans approve of Mr Biden’s performance, the worst some Republicans can say about him is that he’s ‘bland’

  • Russian vaccine developer to sue Brazilian regulator for defamation

    The Russian developer of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said on Thursday it would sue the Brazilian health regulator Anvisa for defamation, prompting a stern rebuttal from the agency. Anvisa's board on Monday denied requests by Brazilian states to approve Sputnik V for import. The agency's manager for medicines and biological products, Gustavo Mendes, said there was evidence an adenovirus used in the vaccine could reproduce, which he called a "serious" defect.

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Donald Trump has been working from a converted bridal suite in Mar-A-Lago, reports claim

    Every day is the big day for Donald Trump since he has traded the Oval Office for the bridal suite. The former president is working out of a converted dressing room in the bridal suite above Mar-a-Lago’s 20,000-square-foot ballroom, according to multiple reports. Mr Trump has been hinting at hitting the road again on a Maga rally comeback tour, with CNN now reporting that the ex-president would leave his makeshift office in the bridal suite as early as May.

  • As climate changes, study finds world's glaciers melting faster

    Nearly all of the world's glaciers are losing mass - and at an accelerated pace, according to a new study published Wednesday that could impact future projections for ice loss. The study https://go.nature.com/2QBPCTm in the science journal Nature provides one of the most wide-ranging overviews yet of ice mass loss from about 220,000 glaciers around the world, a major source of sea level rise. Using high-resolution imagery from NASA's Terra satellite from between 2000 and 2019, a group of international scientists found that glaciers, with the exception of the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets which were excluded from the study, lost an average of 267 gigatonnes of ice per year.

  • Trump is reportedly plotting to bring back MAGA rallies in May

    A source said Mr Trump “misses being off the A block” and calling shots from the White House

  • Tim Scott: Republican’s Biden rebuttal ‘from a planet where facts don’t matter’, says MSNBC anchor

    Nicolle Wallace savages South Carolina senator over claim new president ‘inherited a tide that had already turned’ on Covid-19

  • Petition calls for Jill Biden to undo Melania Trump’s changes to White House Rose Garden

    Former first lady criticised for replacing cherry trees ‘with a boring tribute to herself’

  • What a difference 100 days make: How Biden has turned the Trump era upside down

    From letting experts do their jobs to reinstating regular press briefings – and not bombarding the public with tweets – the new president is striking a very different tone to his predecessor, writes Andrew Feinberg

  • Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90

    Michael Collins stayed in orbit as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the Moon in 1969.

  • 2 deputies were shot and killed in a standoff with a North Carolina gunman. The suspect and his parents were later found dead.

    The Watauga County Sheriff's office said a police officer was also shot during the standoff in Boone, North Carolina, but a helmet saved his life.

  • Biden Reaches the Summit of American Power in a Way Never Imagined

    President Joe Biden addresses a Joint Session of Congress on Capitol Hill on April 28, 2021. A President’s joint address to Congress is typically a hectic evening on Capitol Hill. As one veteran Republican operative joked last night, “It’s weird watching a State of the Union address and not seeing the whole ‘Sheila Jackson Lee got her seat at 7:24 AM’ thing.”

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travelled to Plains, Georgia on Thursday, hours after the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress to debut his expansive domestic agenda, to meet with his longtime ally Jimmy Carter. The visit also follows the recent death of Mr Carter’s vice president Walter Mondale, who died on 19 April in Minneapolis. “For decades, he has been my loyal and dedicated friend,” Mr Carter said in a filmed statement during the 2020 Democratic National Convention securing Mr Biden’s nomination.

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president

  • The 26 biggest NFL Draft busts of the last 15 years

    These players were projected to develop into stars, but for one reason or another, each one fell short.